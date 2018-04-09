Tragedy as 60 People Died After Drinking Illegal Homemade Alcohol — Nigeria Today

Tragedy as 60 People Died After Drinking Illegal Homemade Alcohol

Over 60 Indonesians have died and dozens others hospitalised from drinking illegal homemade alcohol, authorities said Monday, with the toll steadily climbing. According to AFP, police conducted raids in cities across the world’s biggest Muslim majority country to arrest vendors selling the cheap homebrew. Most Indonesians practice a moderate form of Islam and alcohol is […]

The post Tragedy as 60 People Died After Drinking Illegal Homemade Alcohol appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

