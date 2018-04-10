 Tragedy as Football Star Shot At By Mother Of His Ex-wife — Nigeria Today
Tragedy as Football Star Shot At By Mother Of His Ex-wife

An international goalkeeper, Oleksandr Shovkovskiy, who won 92 caps in goal for Ukraine, has taken to his Facebook page to post two videos that appear to show a woman firing at him with a gun from a balcony. According to The Sun UK, Oleksandr Shovkovskiy who played his entire football career, barring two loan spells, […]

