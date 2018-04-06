 Tragedy as Giant Television Screen Collapses On Popular Politicians During Public Event (Video) — Nigeria Today
Tragedy as Giant Television Screen Collapses On Popular Politicians During Public Event (Video)

Posted on Apr 6, 2018

A video has shown the really terrifying moment a giant television screen comes crashing down on a group of popular Egyptian politicians. Daily Mail UK reports that the horrifying clip filmed during the recent election campaign shows a panel of eight candidates giving impassioned speeches on why they should get the vote. As the camera […]

