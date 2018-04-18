Tragedy as Man Stabbed To Death While Trying To Separate Fight Between His Two Wives — Nigeria Today

Tragedy as Man Stabbed To Death While Trying To Separate Fight Between His Two Wives
A man identified as Adamu Dewa who was married to two women was killed when he tried to separate a fight between his two wives yesterday in Adamawa state. The man from Dirdeu village, Ganye Local Government Area of Adamawa state was stabbed to death in the morning by his first wife while he was […]
