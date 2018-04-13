 Tragedy as Pregnant Singer Shot Dead While Performing On Stage During Wedding Party (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Tragedy as Pregnant Singer Shot Dead While Performing On Stage During Wedding Party (Photos)

A pregnant singer was shot dead on stage after reportedly refusing to stand up and dance with a fan at a wedding party in Pakistan. Samina Samoon, 24, was allegedly gunned-down by Tarique Ahmed Jatoi while she was performing at the gathering. In harrowing footage taken before the shooting a man can be seen harassing […]

