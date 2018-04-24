TRAGIC! — Nigeria Today

TRAGIC!
Millions of under 5yrs children risk death
Only 1 in 4 Nigerian children get vaccinated – UNICEF
158 deaths per 1,000 births
Whooping cough, tetanus, measleas major causes of death
In renewed efforts towards creating
awareness, the United Nations
International Children’s Fund, UNICEF,
has revealed that only one out of
four children in Nigeria receive all
recommended vaccines. It also said that
though Nigeria has made great strides in
reducing deaths of under five-year-old
children from 158 to 120 per 1000 births
between 2011 and 2016, the coverage
of the main vaccines offered through
routine immunization has declined.
This was contained in a statement
issued in Abuja yesterday by UNICEF
Nigeria’s Communication Officer, Eva
Hinds.
“The recent Multiple Indicator Cluster
Survey conducted by the Government of
Nigeria in 2016/17 shows that only 1 in
4 children in the country receive all the
recommended vaccines. Immunization
coverage for pentavalent vaccine
between the 36 states varies dramatically
from 80% in Lagos to 3% in Sokoto and
is still below the recommended global
goal of 90% in all of them.
“Children who have never been
vaccinated are at the greatest risk of
contracting diseases such as measles,
whooping cough, and tetanus, which
may be fatal or lead to long-term
debilitating effects on survivors.
Poverty, overcrowding, poor hygiene
and sanitation as well as insufficient
nutrition and healthcare increase the
risk of diseases such as pneumonia
and measles; diseases that are easily
preventable with vaccines.
“Millions of lives can be saved
by extending basic health services,
like routine immunization, to the
most vulnerable and disadvantaged
children. In Nigeria, the Government
has developed an ambitious 10-year
national Immunization and Primary
Health Care Systems Strengthening
Plan that aims to reverse the current
negative trends.”
Mohamed Malick Fall, UNICEF
Country Representative, in his statement
said all girls and boys, no matter where
they live or what their situations are,
have the right to survive and thrive, safe
from deadly diseases.
“Vaccination acts as a shield, keeping
families and communities safe. By
vaccinating children, we are protecting
the most vulnerable members of the
communities. Immunization is one
of the most powerful and most costeffective
health interventions. UNICEF
and its partners continues to stand firm
with the Government to ensure that
the lives of children are protected.” He
added .
