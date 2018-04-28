 Transcorp Group reports growth of 262% for Q1 2018 — Nigeria Today
Transcorp Group reports growth of 262% for Q1 2018

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria plc has announced financial results for period ended March 31, 2018. The Group reported N26.3 billion in revenue, translating to 67 percent revenue growth for the period when compared with same quarter last year. Group profit before tax (PBT) stands at N5.9 billion, a significant leap from N1.7 billion reported in…

