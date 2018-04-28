 Transfer news LIVE updates: Samuel Umtiti to Man Utd; Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool latest - Express.co.uk — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Transfer news LIVE updates: Samuel Umtiti to Man Utd; Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool latest – Express.co.uk

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Express.co.uk

Transfer news LIVE updates: Samuel Umtiti to Man Utd; Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool latest
Express.co.uk
Transfer news LIVE updates: Follow the latest news and gossip. Saturday April 28. Willian hint. Jose Mourinho has dropped a surprise transfer hint about Chelsea star Willian. Chelsea winger Willian, who has failed to hold down a regular starting spot
Manchester United Transfer News: Jose Mourinho Talks Willian RumoursBleacher Report
'A team without a Brazilian is not a team' – Mourinho drops Man Utd signing hintGoal.com
Mourinho dishes out Willian revelation as Man Utd eye summer swoop for Chelsea attackerTeamtalk.com
ESPN
all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.