Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Barcelona want Shaw on loan - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Barcelona want Shaw on loan – Goal.com

Posted on Apr 6, 2018


Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Barcelona want Shaw on loan
Barcelona have made Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw their main defensive target this summer, according to The Sun. The England international has fallen out of favour with United boss Jose Mourinho, and Barca believe they can bring him to Camp Nou
