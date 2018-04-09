Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Liverpool draw up Fellaini contract - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Liverpool draw up Fellaini contract – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Liverpool draw up Fellaini contract
Goal.com
Liverpool are set to make a daring approach for Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, claims L'Equipe . The Belgium international has endured a rollercoaster four years at Old Trafford, and is yet to sign a new contract with his current deal …
Football gossip: Fellaini, Fred, Cresswell, Ribery, Robben
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!