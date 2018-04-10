 Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd join £40m hunt for Richarlison - Goal.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd join £40m hunt for Richarlison – Goal.com

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd join £40m hunt for Richarlison
Goal.com
Manchester United have joined a growing list of clubs watching Watford's £40 million-rated forward Richarlison, according to Sky Sports News. Richarlison only joined Watford last summer, but the Brazilian was quick to make an impact in the Premier
Transfer News: Two Manchester United Stars Set For Exit, Everton Fight Chelsea For RicharlisonYahoo Sports
Man Utd and Chelsea eyeing Premier League star… but his club want whopping £40mDaily Star
Man Utd transfer news: Jose Mourinho joins Chelsea and PSG in hunt for RicharlisonExpress.co.uk
Hertfordshire Mercury –HITC –The Sun –CaughtOffside
all 21 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.