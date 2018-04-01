 Transfer news & rumours LIVE: PSG eye three LaLiga stars - Goal.com — Nigeria Today
Transfer news & rumours LIVE: PSG eye three LaLiga stars – Goal.com

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Sports


Transfer news & rumours LIVE: PSG eye three LaLiga stars
PSG want to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, Real Madrid's Isco and Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti this summer, and also plan to appoint Diego Simeone as their manager, according to Don Balon . The French side have flattered to deceive this season

