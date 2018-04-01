Transfer news & rumours LIVE: PSG eye three LaLiga stars - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: PSG eye three LaLiga stars – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Transfer news & rumours LIVE: PSG eye three LaLiga stars
Goal.com
PSG want to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, Real Madrid's Isco and Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti this summer, and also plan to appoint Diego Simeone as their manager, according to Don Balon . The French side have flattered to deceive this season …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!