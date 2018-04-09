Transgender Weightlifter Withdraws From Commonwealth Games — Nigeria Today

Transgender Weightlifter Withdraws From Commonwealth Games

Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard withdrew midway through the Commonwealth Games tournament on Monday despite leading the standings after the snatch in the 90+kg division. The New Zealander, whose participation was criticised as “unfair” by the Samoan team, lifted 120kg but appeared to injure her arm after attempting 132kg with her third effort. Shortly into the […]

The post Transgender Weightlifter Withdraws From Commonwealth Games appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

