Transparency: CSOs serve two FOI requests on FG for recovered loots — Nigeria Today

Transparency: CSOs serve two FOI requests on FG for recovered loots

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) and the African Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ) have served two Freedom of Information (FOI) requests on the Minister of Finance in respect of improving transparency and accountability in the management of recovered looted funds.

The request sought for the money so far received by the Federal Government. The request further sought information on the purpose(s) to which the said money have been disbursed and deployed.

According to the requests, signed by the Lead Director of CSJ, Eze Onyekpere, which copies were made available to Vanguard, the first FOI is in respect of funds recovered under the United States Dollars 321 Million Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Swiss Federal Council and the International Development Association on the return, monitoring and management of illegally acquired assets confiscated by Switzerland to be restituted to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

‘‘Further it sought for the details of the beneficiaries (if any) of the said disbursement and this should include their names, addresses and phone numbers and in the event the money has been deployed to projects, the project details, description and specific location of projects.

‘‘This should exclude the details of beneficiaries and projects funded through appropriation or borrowing.

‘‘The second FOI is in respect of the money so far received by the Federal Government of Nigeria under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the modalities for the return of Stolen Assets confiscated by United Kingdom.

‘‘The request sought for specific information on the recovered loot from the Malabu oil deal. It also demanded details of the purpose(s) to which the said money received have been disbursed and deployed or will be disbursed or deployed.

‘‘Finally it sought the details of the beneficiaries (if any) of the said disbursement and this should include their names, addresses and phone numbers and in the event the money has been deployed to projects, the project details, description and specific location of projects,’’ he explained.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

