Travelogue: A Stop Over In Istanbul — Nigeria Today

Travelogue: A Stop Over In Istanbul

By Wale Okediran We descended into Istanbul a few minutes after daylight just as the early morning sun set the eastern horizon ablaze with a golden haze. From the air, high rise buildings, spikes and minarets of mosques and cathedrals bathed in the early morning sun appeared as grey silhouettes against the fast approaching smudge of land. Then suddenly, we were under the clouds and beneath us laid an enormous sea as it stirred in the early morning sun with colourful boats, yachts and merchant ships bobbing on its smooth blue surface.

