Treasury Sec. Mnuchin eyeing trip to China for trade talks - UPI.com — Nigeria Today

Treasury Sec. Mnuchin eyeing trip to China for trade talks
April 22 (UPI) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is considering a trip to China to ease trade tensions between the two nations. Mnuchin said as much during a news conference Saturday, telling reporters "a trip is under consideration," according …
