 Trent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool fear no one in Champions League - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Trent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool fear no one in Champions League – The Guardian

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Trent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool fear no one in Champions League
The Guardian
Mo Salah soaks up the acclaim after scoring Liverpool's first goal in their 2-1 win at Manchester City. Photograph: Michael Mayhew/Sportsphoto Ltd/Allstar. Trent Alexander-Arnold has said Liverpool fear no one in the Champions League semi-final draw on
Alexander-Arnold: Man City motivated meESPN.co.uk
Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool don't fear anyone, we want Champions League gloryLiverpool Echo
Trent Alexander-Arnold: Man City saw me as weak link – I proved them wrongTelegraph.co.uk
The42 –FootballFanCast.com –Mirror.co.uk –ESPN (press release) (blog)
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.