Trevor Noah Thoroughly Enjoyed Trump’s Post-Raid Meltdown [Video] — Nigeria Today

Trevor Noah Thoroughly Enjoyed Trump’s Post-Raid Meltdown [Video]

Here at 2OV HQ we usually have CNN playing in the background, just to keep abreast of any major breaking news.

Unfortunately that means we hear the word vomit that spews from Donald Trump’s fast-food hole all too often, and yesterday it was clear that he wasn’t taking the news of the raid on his lawyer’s office and home all too well.

You know when he goes all caps on Twitter that he has his oversized knickers in a twist:

LOUD NOISES!

Trevor wasn’t letting this one slide, with this from the Hollywood Reporter:

On The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah shared his sympathy for CNN’s “breaking news violinist” for having to play dramatic music for such a lengthy news flash. Noah then joked, “It’s just nice knowing that, in 20 years, teachers won’t be able to give a history lesson without explaining what a pornographic actress is.”

My favourite bit is where Donnie talks about a “break-in” around the 2:20 mark, which Noah quickly shoots down in flames.

America’s crybaby-in-chief on full display here:

I would be thoroughly embarrassed if I knew a parent who tweeted like this, let alone a sitting president.

The only thing that would have been funnier was if they made Donald join those tech-clueless senators at Mark Zuckerberg’s Senate hearing.

From around three minutes in below, you can also see Stephen Colbert stick the knife in:

[source:hollywoodreporter]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

