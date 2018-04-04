Tributes pour in as midfield maestro Wikkins dies — Nigeria Today

Tributes pour in as midfield maestro Wikkins dies

Late Former England international Ray Wikkins has been described as one of the finest midfielders of his generation.

The trio of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Gary Lineker and Frank Lampard who paid tribute to the former Chelsea great, maintained that the 61 year old contributed in no small measure to making football a must watch during his playing days.

‘Ray was an impressive football talent and had a fantastic career representing some of the biggest clubs in the world including Chelsea, Manchester United, AC Milan and PSG and of course his country, England” said Fergusson

Wilkins was taken to St George’s Hospital in Tooting, south London last week after suffering a heart attack at his home. He was placed in an induced coma five days ago but never regained consciousness.

Chelsea-legend Wilkins played for England 84 times, captaining his country on 10 occasions. His playing career spanned three decades and he starred for clubs in four different countries. After retiring from football in 1997, he became a manager and coach, most recently at Aston Villa.

Figures from across the beautiful game praised his qualities as a player and an interesting fellow after his family released a statement announcing his death.

A statement on behalf of Wilkins’ family read: ‘It is with great sadness we announce that Raymond Colin Wilkins passed away this morning.

‘We would like to thank St George’s staff for the amazing work they have done to care for our beloved Ray.

‘We would also like to say thank you for the many goodwill messages we have received from Ray’s friends, colleagues, and members of the public.

‘Ray leaves behind his loving wife, Jackie, daughter Jade, son Ross, and his beautiful grandchildren, Oliver, Frankie, Ava, Freddie, Jake and Archie. We are asking for privacy at this very difficult time.’

He had carried out media duties on talkSPORT and Sky Sports, performing as a regular pundit on both platforms shortly before suffering the cardiac arrest.

