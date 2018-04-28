Tributes pour in for former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today

Tributes pour in for former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile – Times LIVE
Tributes pour in for former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile
Fans, friends and family members have paid tribute to former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile. A close friend confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Jezile was killed in a car accident, which claimed the lives of five people, on Saturday morning near Queenstown …
#RipAkhumzi: SA shocked by Akhumzi Jezile death
SA TV stars die in horror crash
TV and radio personality Akhumzi Jezile among five killed in car accident
