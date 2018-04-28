 Tributes pour in for former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today
Tributes pour in for former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile – Times LIVE

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment


Tributes pour in for former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile
Fans, friends and family members have paid tribute to former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile. A close friend confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Jezile was killed in a car accident, which claimed the lives of five people, on Saturday morning near Queenstown
