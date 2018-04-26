Troops arrest 5 suspected militias in Nasarawa — Nigeria Today

Troops arrest 5 suspected militias in Nasarawa

Troops of the 177 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army have arrested five suspected militias at Ugyi town in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa state. According to a statement issued by Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, army spokesman, the troops also recovered some arms from the militias during a raid.

