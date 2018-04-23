 Troops destroy Boko Haram training camp in Borno — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Troops destroy Boko Haram training camp in Borno

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Army on Monday said its troops had destroyed a Boko Haram insurgents’ training facility at Benisheikh, Borno.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Nwachukwu said that the troops also killed one insurgent and rescued one person held captive by the terrorists at Afa hideout in the area on Sunday.

He said that the troops acting on intelligence discovered the camp used for providing instructional training of insurgents’ foot soldiers.

“Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed at a forward operational base in Benisheikh, have uncovered a Boko Haram training camp where instructional training was provided to its foot soldiers.

“The camp, located in a hideout in Afa general area, was discovered on Sunday at about 9: 30 a.m. following a tip-off that insurgents were being trained in the hideout.

Read More: Troops repels Boko Haram attack in Gamboru, Borno

“During the operation, troops encountered elements of Boko Haram insurgents who were withdrawing hastily from the camp.

“In the shootout, troops killed one insurgent, recovered one Dane gun and rescued one Malam Abba, who was held hostage in the camp by the insurgents,” Nwachukwu said.

He added that the troops had destroyed the camp.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.