Troops foil attack on UNIMAID, gun-down female suicide bomber — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Troops have gunned down a female suicide bomber attempting to crossover into the University of Maiduguri. The foiled suicide bomb attack occurred at about 21:45 p.m. on Sunday. Residents of the institution said the female suicide bomber was sighted by some vigilante members, who immediately alerted military personnel on patrol. There are no much details […]

