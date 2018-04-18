Troops kill four herders, arrest 20 others - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Troops kill four herders, arrest 20 others – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Troops kill four herders, arrest 20 others
The Nation Newspaper
Four armed herders have been killed and 20 others arrested in Benue state by the troops of the 72 Special Forces Battalion. Director Army Public Relations, Brig.- Gen. Texas Chukwu, said on Tuesday that the encounter with the herdsmen took place during …
Nigerian Army kills four herdsmen during attack on Benue community
Army Kills Four Militia Herdsmen In Benue
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!