 Troops kill four herders, arrest 20 others - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Troops kill four herders, arrest 20 others – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Troops kill four herders, arrest 20 others
The Nation Newspaper
Four armed herders have been killed and 20 others arrested in Benue state by the troops of the 72 Special Forces Battalion. Director Army Public Relations, Brig.- Gen. Texas Chukwu, said on Tuesday that the encounter with the herdsmen took place during
Nigerian Army kills four herdsmen during attack on Benue communityTODAY.NG
Army Kills Four Militia Herdsmen In BenueThe Tide

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.