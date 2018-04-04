Troops Kill Herdsman in Benue — Nigeria Today

Troops Kill Herdsman in Benue

The Nigerian Army last night said one herdsman has being killed in Asom Village, Guma local government area of Benue state during an exchange of fire between troops and some bandits.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen Texas Chukwu said in a statement that two persons shot by suspected herdsmen were also rescued by troops on patrol.

Brig Gen Chukwu said: “Troops deployed in Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA on 3 April 2018 intercepted large number of Armed herdsmen in Asom village, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State following a tip off.

“The bandits on sighting the troops at Ukaa and Babban Ruwa area opened fire on them. One herdsman was killed during the encounter.

“Similarly, troops on patrol on 3 April 2018 rescued two persons shot by suspected herdsmen along Gbajimba -Kaseyo road”.

