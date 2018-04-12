 Troops neutralise 3 terrorists, rescue 33 — Nigeria Today
Troops neutralise 3 terrorists, rescue 33

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Troops on clearance operations at Jaje in Borno on Wednesday neutralised three Boko Haram terrorists, rescue 33 members of their families and destroyed houses belonging to them. The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu said  the rescued persons comprised 15 women, 12 girls and six boys. Chukwu advised people in Borno to always […]

