Troops Prevent Another Suicide Bomb Attack On University Of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) — Nigeria Today

Troops Prevent Another Suicide Bomb Attack On University Of Maiduguri (UNIMAID)

The Nigerian Air Force has disclosed that its Special Forces in conjunction with some Nigerian Army troops, successfully foiled a suicide bomb attack by Boko Haram Terrorists at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), Borno State, on Sunday night.

AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, “The BHT suicide bombers tried to gain access into the University but were quickly detected by the NAF Special Forces. “Meanwhile, the vest on one of the suicide bombers detonated before they could gain access into the hostel, leading to a commotion. “However, there was no reported fatality except for the suicide bomber, whose counterparts immediately fled, when the NAF Special Forces and the NA troops opened fire on them. “The NAF Agusta Light Utility Helicopter then went in pursuit of the fleeing BHTs, following which an additional suicide bomber was identified and neutralized.”

Adesanya said the NAF Agusta LUH was still searching for the other fleeing terrorists as of the time of filing this report.

The NAF spokesman also warned members of the populace, especially those around the University premises to be very vigilant.

