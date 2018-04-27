Troops repel Boko Haram attack in Maiduguri — Nigeria Today

Troops repel Boko Haram attack in Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said its troops successfully repelled attack coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents at Jidari-Polo area of Maiduguri.

Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, said in a statement that the troops fought gallantly and repelled the attack.

Nicholas said the troops with support of the air force, police and other security agencies prevented the insurgents’ incursion into the metropolis.

He said: “troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, in the late hours of Thursday, April 26, 2018; successfully repelled Boko Haram terrorists’ incursion in the outskirt of Jidari Polo area of Maiduguri.

“Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE with the support of the Air Task Force, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) quickly mobilised to the area and cleared the terrorists incursion.

“The troops are currently in pursuit of the Boko Haram terrorists and dominated the area while also patrolling the general area of Jidari”.

Nicholas called on members of the public and residents of the area, who had earlier fled their homes to return.

The commander also enjoined them to report suspicious persons to security agencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that sporadic gunshots and powerful explosions rocked the metropolis at about 6: 00 pm.

The gun battle between the military and insurgents lasted for about two hours, a situation which made people to panic and flee their homes.

