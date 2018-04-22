True fiscal federalism, panacea to the problems facing Nigeria – Yoruba ko 'ya - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

True fiscal federalism, panacea to the problems facing Nigeria – Yoruba ko ‘ya – Vanguard
True fiscal federalism, panacea to the problems facing Nigeria – Yoruba ko 'ya
'YORUBA KO'YA' has joined others seeking the restructuring of Nigeria, saying true fiscal federalism and devolution of powers from the centre remained the panacea to the socio-political ills facing the nation. The body, which also condemned the …
