Truly Disgusting Scenes At the Kaizer Chiefs Match This Weekend [Videos] — Nigeria Today

Truly Disgusting Scenes At the Kaizer Chiefs Match This Weekend [Videos]

Football fans around the world are known for behaving like morons when their team loses (or sometimes even before the match kicks off), but some of the footage from the Moses Mabhida stadium on Saturday evening is up there with the worst I’ve seen.

Following Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-0 loss to Free State Stars in Durban, Amakhosi fans went on a violent rampage, destroying parts of the stadium and violently attacking security guards.

Police used tear gas and stun grenades to try and quell the violence, and following the match Chiefs coach Steve Komphela immediately announced his resignation.

The following videos were compiled by Sport24:

Some reports suggest that one of the security guards attacked was a woman, but stadium management has refuted this.

At this point, who knows what to believe any more.

Absolutely diabolical scenes at Moses Mabhida Stadium tonight. Kaizer Chiefs will be in big trouble for this. Unacceptable from the supporters. Video via @Jeff_CJ31 pic.twitter.com/87hSwROwiZ — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) April 21, 2018

Some of the ugly scenes that unfolded at Moses Mabhida Stadium last night after the #NedbankCup semifinal between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars. What should be done to prevent these life-threatening incidents in the future? pic.twitter.com/2kC1cWIGto — Gagasi FM Sports (@GagasiFMSports) April 22, 2018

This video via Cindy Poluta:

This is not ok. The last 10 seconds are HORRIFIC. There are NO words to describe this behaviour. Barbaric is too mild. @KaizerChiefs fans, do not be surprised if broadcasters refuse to show your games live #BanTheFans pic.twitter.com/BpIDnTxFZo — Cindy Poluta (@CindyPoluta) April 22, 2018

And one wide angle look at the violence:

Another Sport24 report from earlier this morning has this:

The two men charged with public violence and malicious damage to property following a pitch invasion at Moses Mabhida Stadium will appear in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Monday… Crisis Medical spokesperson Kyle van Reenen told News24 earlier on Sunday that the security guard was seriously injured, but stable… Stadium management on Sunday said the guard was in fact a man, contrary to reports that the guard was a woman. No woman was injured in the incident, management said.

I would say that some people need to be charged with attempted murder, rather than malicious damage to property.

That damage was still pretty extensive, as Times LIVE reports:

Technicians told TimesLIVE there was at least R2-million’s worth of damage to their equipment, with several items stolen. A further estimated R3-million of damage was done to audio equipment used for the match entertainment. Speakers around the field were kicked to pieces… Seats and advertising hoardings were ripped out and a fire started on the eastern side of the stadium. Two cars in the parking lot behind the stadium were also damaged, one belonging to a photographer, Anesh Debiky. Police fired teargas into the crowd at one stage in an effort to quell the violence. A small band of Free State Stars supporters were also attacked but got to safety as their club’s general manager Rantsi Mokoena went to their rescue.

I bet you those who voted for France to get the 2023 Rugby World Cup ahead of South Africa are feeling pretty good about themselves.

What is wrong with us, as a society, that we think this kind of behaviour is acceptable? I don’t know what the correct punishment is, but perhaps Kaizer Chiefs should be forced to play in front of an empty stadium for a while.

At least then the ‘fans’ might realise that there are consequences to their actions.

[sources:sport24&sport24×live]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

