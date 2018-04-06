Trump Acknowledges Extramarital Affair With Porn Star — Nigeria Today

Trump Acknowledges Extramarital Affair With Porn Star

The attorney of Stormy Daniels stated, on Thursday, that Donald Trump has claimed he was unaware of the $130,000 payment his attorney made to the porn star days before the 2016 election. “He’s effectively thrown, Michael Cohen now under the bus,” Michael Avenatti said. “This is an undisciplined guy, who you know, he finally cracked. […]

The post Trump Acknowledges Extramarital Affair With Porn Star appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

