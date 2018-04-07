Trump administration planning to 'monitor' journalists and bloggers - ThinkProgress — Nigeria Today

Trump administration planning to ‘monitor’ journalists and bloggers – ThinkProgress
YEN.COM.GH
Trump administration planning to 'monitor' journalists and bloggers
ThinkProgress
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is looking to compile a database of journalists, bloggers and social media “influencers” here and overseas, Bloomberg reported. A request filed on April 3 sought a contractor to gather information on people …
