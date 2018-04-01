Trump attacks Jerry Brown for pardoning people facing deportation — Nigeria Today

Trump attacks Jerry Brown for pardoning people facing deportation

California’s governor has pardoned 56 people, including five individuals facing deportation, prompting a Twitter backlash from US President Donald Trump. Governor Jerry Brown’s office issued the pardons late on Thursday for 56 individuals “who have demonstrated exemplary behavior and have lived productive and law-abiding lives following their conviction”, a statement said. According to local media, […]

The post Trump attacks Jerry Brown for pardoning people facing deportation appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

