Trump begs Nigeria to support US World Cup bid — Nigeria Today

Trump begs Nigeria to support US World Cup bid

President Donald Trump called on Nigeria and other African countries to endorse the US-Canada-Mexico joint bid for the World Cup in 2026. “I hope all African countries and countries throughout the world, that we also will be supporting you, and that they will likewise support us in our bid along with Canada and Mexico for […]

Trump begs Nigeria to support US World Cup bid

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

