 Trump begs Nigeria to support US World Cup bid — Nigeria Today
Trump begs Nigeria to support US World Cup bid

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Donald Trump called on Nigeria and other African countries to endorse the US-Canada-Mexico joint bid for the World Cup in 2026. “I hope all African countries and countries throughout the world, that we also will be supporting you, and that they will likewise support us in our bid along with Canada and Mexico for […]

