Trump blames Obama, Russia, Iran for Syrian chemical attack — Nigeria Today

Trump blames Obama, Russia, Iran for Syrian chemical attack

U.S. President Donald Trump has blamed former President Barack Obama for the continued crisis in Syria and the Middle East.

This is even as he has blasted Russia and Iran for backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad whom he refers to as an “Animal”.

In a series of tweets on his twitter handle @RealDonaldTrump, he said that if former President Obama had taken the right action, the ongoing disaster in Syria would have ended a long time ago.

“If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history!

In other tweets, Trump blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Iran for backing ‘Animal’ Assad and allowing the disaster in Syria to continue.

He wrote: “Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria.

“Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world.

“President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay.

“Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!”.

