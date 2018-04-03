Trump claims 'nobody's been tougher' on Russia than him — Nigeria Today

Trump claims ‘nobody’s been tougher’ on Russia than him

US President Donald Trump defended his embrace of Vladimir Putin Tuesday, saying good relations were important but claiming no one had been tougher on Russia.

“If we got along with Russia, that would be a good thing not a bad thing,” Trump said, days after congratulating the veteran Russian leader on his controversial re-election and suggesting they meet at the White House.

“Just about everybody agrees with that, except very stupid people,” he said, adding “probably nobody’s been tougher to Russia than Donald Trump.”

Trump reiterated his long-standing call for better relations with Moscow, despite a series of conflagrations and crises, including Russian meddling in the US election and the poisoning of a Russian double agent on British soil.

His comments came as he hosted leaders from the three Baltic states — which have had a torrid history with their larger neighbor Russia.

Standing side-by-side with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid and Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, Trump doubled down on his courtship of Moscow.

“I think I could have a very good relationship with president Putin,” Trump said. “It’s a real possibility that I could have a good relationship.”

“It’s possible I won’t,” he added.

The trio of Baltic leaders came to the White House with what officials described as a series of concrete steps to deter Russian aggression.

A senior Lithuanian official who asked not to be named said they would ask the US to send Patriot long-range anti-aircraft missiles more frequently for war games.

They also want to become a part of NATO’s larger European anti-missile shield.

Trump has spooked many in states that gained independence with the collapse of the Soviet Union, by cozying up to Putin and by questioning American commitment to NATO.

