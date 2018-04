Trump eulogises himself, earns Twitter rants - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Trump eulogises himself, earns Twitter rants – The Punch



The Punch Trump eulogises himself, earns Twitter rants

The Punch

Americans have drummed down President Donald Trump's assertion that his self-acclaimed higher rating came as a result of his administration's “more accomplishments” than his predecessor, Barack Obama, did within the same period. Trump had tweeted via …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest