Trump eulogises himself, earns Twitter rants - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Trump eulogises himself, earns Twitter rants – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Trump eulogises himself, earns Twitter rants
The Punch
Americans have drummed down President Donald Trump's assertion that his self-acclaimed higher rating came as a result of his administration's “more accomplishments” than his predecessor, Barack Obama, did within the same period. Trump had tweeted via …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!