 Trump moves against sex trafficking — Nigeria Today
Trump moves against sex trafficking

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in News

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed legislation aimed at penalising website operators that facilitate online sex trafficking. The law is intended to make it easier for state prosecutors and sex-trafficking victims to sue social media networks, advertisers and others that kept exploitative material on their platforms. The signing occurred as Washington sharpens its scrutiny […]

