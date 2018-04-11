Trump moves against sex trafficking — Nigeria Today

Trump moves against sex trafficking

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed legislation aimed at penalising website operators that facilitate online sex trafficking. The law is intended to make it easier for state prosecutors and sex-trafficking victims to sue social media networks, advertisers and others that kept exploitative material on their platforms. The signing occurred as Washington sharpens its scrutiny […]

Trump moves against sex trafficking

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

