Trump outraged over Mexico migrant 'caravan' - News24 — Nigeria Today

Trump outraged over Mexico migrant ‘caravan’ – News24
|
News24
|
Trump outraged over Mexico migrant 'caravan'
News24
US President Donald Trump lashed out in fury on Monday over immigration, an outburst triggered by images of a "caravan" of hundreds of Central American migrants headed toward the US border. For the second straight day, Trump took to Twitter to attack …
Mexico: We don't 'make immigration decisions for US'
Trump tweets and Mexico's presidential hopefuls fire back
Mexico Offering Refugee Status to Some in Migrant Caravan
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!