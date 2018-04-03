 Trump Plans to Deploy Troops to Mexican Border to Thwart Immigrants - Voice of America — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Trump Plans to Deploy Troops to Mexican Border to Thwart Immigrants – Voice of America

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Voice of America

Trump Plans to Deploy Troops to Mexican Border to Thwart Immigrants
Voice of America
Troops are to be dispatched to the U.S. border with Mexico to thwart further illegal immigration, President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday. "We are preparing for the military to secure our border between Mexico and the United States," said Trump
US military on border would have limited roleABC News
Trump's push to militarize the US-Mexico border could repeat a costly Obama failureQuartz
Watch Trump's Twitter feed for buying opportunities: EconomistCNBC
Deadline
all 399 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.