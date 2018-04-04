 Trump Plans to Send National Guard to the Mexican Border - New York Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Trump Plans to Send National Guard to the Mexican Border – New York Times

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

Trump Plans to Send National Guard to the Mexican Border
New York Times
WASHINGTON — The White House said Tuesday night that President Trump planned to deploy the National Guard to the southern border to confront what it called a growing threat of illegal immigrants, drugs and crime from Central America after the
Trump announces plan for US military to guard Mexican border 'until we can have a wall'The Guardian
Trump on immigration: Fact checkCNN
Mattis Had a Nearly Impossible Task. Now Trump Is Making It Even Harder.New York Magazine
Fox News –Inquirer.net –Washington Post –Voice of America
all 436 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.