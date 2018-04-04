Trump Plans to Send National Guard to the Mexican Border - New York Times — Nigeria Today

Trump Plans to Send National Guard to the Mexican Border – New York Times
New York Times
Trump Plans to Send National Guard to the Mexican Border
WASHINGTON — The White House said Tuesday night that President Trump planned to deploy the National Guard to the southern border to confront what it called a growing threat of illegal immigrants, drugs and crime from Central America after the …
Comments
