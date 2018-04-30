 Trump reads riot act to Buhari over murder of Christians in Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Trump reads riot act to Buhari over murder of Christians in Nigeria

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

US President, Donald J Trump has issued a stern warning to President Muhammad Buhari over the wanton killings of Christians in Nigeria. Trump cautioned Buhari during a meeting between the two leaders in Washington D.C earlier today. Trump said, “We have had very serious problems with Christians who are being murdered in Nigeria, we are going […]

