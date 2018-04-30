Trump reads riot act to Buhari over murder of Christians in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Trump reads riot act to Buhari over murder of Christians in Nigeria

US President, Donald J Trump has issued a stern warning to President Muhammad Buhari over the wanton killings of Christians in Nigeria. Trump cautioned Buhari during a meeting between the two leaders in Washington D.C earlier today. Trump said, “We have had very serious problems with Christians who are being murdered in Nigeria, we are going […]

The post Trump reads riot act to Buhari over murder of Christians in Nigeria appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

