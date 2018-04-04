 Trump speaks on United States ‘war’ with China — Nigeria Today
Trump speaks on United States ‘war’ with China

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News, United States | 0 comments

President Donald Trump on Wednesday stated that the United States is not in a trade war with China. “We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S.,” Trump said in a tweet. The tweet came on the heels […]

