Trump to host Nigerian president April 30: White House - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Trump to host Nigerian president April 30: White House
Pulse Nigeria
Trump to host Nigerian president April 30: White House
Pulse Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria will meet Donald Trump in Washington on April 30 to discuss issues including "fighting terrorism" and economic growth, the White House announced Sunday. Published: 1 minute ago , Refreshed: 2 minutes ago; Pulse …
Trump to welcome president of Nigeria to White House
