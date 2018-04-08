 Trump Tower fire kills one, injures four — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Trump Tower fire kills one, injures four

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in World | 0 comments

An elderly man died late Saturday and four firefighters were injured after a blaze erupted on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York, officials said. The New York Police Department said 67-year-old Todd Brassner was found “unconscious and unresponsive” when officers arrived at the scene. Brassner — a Trump Tower resident identified by […]

The post Trump Tower fire kills one, injures four appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.