Trump Tower fire kills one, injures four — Nigeria Today

Trump Tower fire kills one, injures four

An elderly man died late Saturday and four firefighters were injured after a blaze erupted on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York, officials said. The New York Police Department said 67-year-old Todd Brassner was found “unconscious and unresponsive” when officers arrived at the scene. Brassner — a Trump Tower resident identified by […]

