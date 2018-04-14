Trump’s address on strikes against Syria [Full text] — Nigeria Today

Trump’s address on strikes against Syria [Full text]
President Donald Trump, Friday night ordered precision strikes against Syria. US Forces will target locations where chemical weapons are stored. Trump, who cancelled his weekend trip to South America to focus on Syria, said he took the decision to save lives. US is joined by France and UK in the operation. Full text of Trump’s […]
