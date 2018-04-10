 Trump’s favourite adviser resigns — Nigeria Today
Trump’s favourite adviser resigns

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Donald Trump’s homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert — once a presidential favourite — on Tuesday left the West Wing in the latest departure from the United States’ White House of a senior adviser. “The president is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country,” White House press secretary Sarah […]

