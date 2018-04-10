Trump’s favourite adviser resigns — Nigeria Today

Trump’s favourite adviser resigns
President Donald Trump’s homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert — once a presidential favourite — on Tuesday left the West Wing in the latest departure from the United States’ White House of a senior adviser. “The president is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country,” White House press secretary Sarah […]
Trump’s favourite adviser resigns
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!