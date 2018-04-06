Trump’s First Response To Stormy Daniels Issue – As He Boarded Air Force One [Video] — Nigeria Today

Trump’s First Response To Stormy Daniels Issue – As He Boarded Air Force One [Video]

Remember that time your lawyer paid $130 000 to a porn star who alleges you had an affair in order to secure her silence, but didn’t tell you about it at all?

That’s the story ‘ol Donald wants you to believe, and that’s the story his supporters (and Fox News) are gobbling up.

POTUS gave his first public comment on the Stormy Daniels story yesterday, whilst on board Air Force One, and he was unusually succinct in his answer to a question about that big payment.

Listen up – here he goes:

Reporter: “Mr. President, did you know about the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels?” President Trump: “No.” pic.twitter.com/wHTR7o5lqB — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 5, 2018

In case you missed that, the Daily Beast with the deets:

Asked why Cohen made the payment in the first place, Trump responded: “You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael.” Asked if he knows where the money came from, the president said, “No, I don’t know.” And when a reporter asked if Trump had ever set up a fund for Cohen to draw the hush money from, the president simply ignored the query.

Considering that he has sent out hundreds of tweets whilst this storm has been brewing, his silence speaks volumes.

One person who was loving Donald’s comments yesterday was Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, who had this to say:

“He’s effectively thrown, Michael Cohen now under the bus… “This is an undisciplined guy, who you know, he finally cracked. We knew he would crack eventually. We’d been patient, I’ve been waiting, and low and behold, who would have thought that it would arrive on this Thursday on this glorious day in New York,” he continued. Avenatti said they he would file a petition to depose the president on Monday. “My understanding is that he denied a couple subsequent questions as to whether he has set up a fund from which this payment would be made or reimbursed. I find that quite interesting. And I find that certainly a topic that we’re going to explore in connection with his deposition, which we’re going to be making a petition for on Monday,” he said.

Trump would throw his daughter under the bus if it saved him a nickel.

Tiffany, not Ivanka, of course.

[source:dailybeast]

