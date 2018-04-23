Trump's revenge - US oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Trump’s revenge – US oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Trump's revenge – US oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia
Reuters
MOSCOW/LONDON (Reuters) – As OPEC's efforts to balance the oil market bear fruit, U.S. producers are reaping the benefits – and flooding Europe with a record amount of crude. FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates at a well site leased by Devon Energy …
Oil Drops With Other Commodities as US Softens Rusal Stance
Why Trump's oil price tweets are sweet music for Santos suitor Harbour Energy
Oil dips as rising US yields steer bulls
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!