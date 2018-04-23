 Trump's revenge - US oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Trump’s revenge – US oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia – Reuters

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Reuters

Trump's revenge – US oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia
Reuters
MOSCOW/LONDON (Reuters) – As OPEC's efforts to balance the oil market bear fruit, U.S. producers are reaping the benefits – and flooding Europe with a record amount of crude. FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates at a well site leased by Devon Energy
Oil Drops With Other Commodities as US Softens Rusal StanceBloomberg
Why Trump's oil price tweets are sweet music for Santos suitor Harbour EnergyThe Australian Financial Review
Oil dips as rising US yields steer bullsYahoo Finance UK
Daily Trust –Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide –Wall Street Journal –Brinkwire (press release)
all 89 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.