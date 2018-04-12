 Trump's threat to Russia has raised the stakes for a new world war, experts warn - NEWS.com.au — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Trump’s threat to Russia has raised the stakes for a new world war, experts warn – NEWS.com.au

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in World | 0 comments


NEWS.com.au

Trump's threat to Russia has raised the stakes for a new world war, experts warn
NEWS.com.au
Donald Trump's latest threat against Russia will lead to World War III. Said who? The US leader himself. Gavin [email protected] · news.com.auApril 12, 20184:52pm. Video; Image. Play Video. Play. Mute. 0:00. /. 0:00. Loaded: 0%. Progress: 0
In Russia, a 'Special Highway' Helps the Privileged Avoid TrafficNew York Times
Trump's Russia tweets show how misinformation can lead to global crisisThe Guardian
Vladimir Putin's Russia roars but its economy can't sustain a superpowerThe Australian Financial Review
Politico –BBC News –CNN –ABC Online
all 314 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.